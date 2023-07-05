A French Air Force A330 Multi Role Transport Tanker rests on the flight line during Mobility

Guardian 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 9, 2023. MG23 is an opportunity to train

alongside our Allies and partners to demonstrate interoperability and bolster our collective

ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Pick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2023 Date Posted: 07.14.2023 02:56 Photo ID: 7911562 VIRIN: 230709-F-UQ958-2119 Resolution: 5657x3182 Size: 6.8 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MG23: 19th AMXS launch Super Hercules [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.