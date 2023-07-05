A French Air Force A330 Multi Role Transport Tanker rests on the flight line during Mobility
Guardian 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 9, 2023. MG23 is an opportunity to train
alongside our Allies and partners to demonstrate interoperability and bolster our collective
ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Pick)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 02:56
|Photo ID:
|7911562
|VIRIN:
|230709-F-UQ958-2119
|Resolution:
|5657x3182
|Size:
|6.8 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MG23: 19th AMXS launch Super Hercules [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
