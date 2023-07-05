Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MG23: 19th AMXS launch Super Hercules [Image 5 of 8]

    MG23: 19th AMXS launch Super Hercules

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.09.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Pick 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    An Airman assigned to the 19th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, deployed from Little Rock Air
    Force Base, Arkansas, reviews maintenance documentation on a C-130J Super Hercules during
    Mobility Guardian 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 9, 2023. MG23 is a mobility
    exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. Allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Pick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 02:56
    Photo ID: 7911560
    VIRIN: 230709-F-UQ958-2041
    Resolution: 5278x3512
    Size: 7.29 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MG23: 19th AMXS launch Super Hercules [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS

    Air Mobility Command
    1CTCS
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    MG23
    Mobility Guardian 23
    MG 23

