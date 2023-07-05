Maintenance Airmen assigned to the 19th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, deployed from Little
Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, prepare to launch a C-130J Super Hercules during Mobility
Guardian 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 9, 2023. MG23 is a mobility exercise held
across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. Allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Pick)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 02:56
|Photo ID:
|7911559
|VIRIN:
|230709-F-UQ958-2035
|Resolution:
|5558x3698
|Size:
|9.27 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MG23: 19th AMXS launch Super Hercules [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT