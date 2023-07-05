FFSC Anniversary

YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 14, 2023) - Larry Criner, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Chief Information Officer, cuts a cake with two Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) employees during the Fleet and Family Support Center's 44th anniversary event. For more than 75 years, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

