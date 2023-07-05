FFSC Anniversary

YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 14, 2023) - Capt. Les Sobol, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, gives remarks during the Fleet and Family Support Center's 44th anniversary event onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

