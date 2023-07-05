YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 14, 2023) - Guests play a trivia game during the Fleet and Family Support Center's 44th anniversary event onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 01:44
|Photo ID:
|7911470
|VIRIN:
|230521-N-BB059-1046
|Resolution:
|6923x4620
|Size:
|17.66 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FFSC Anniversary [Image 5 of 5], by Taylor Ardito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
