Strengthening partnerships in MG23

A U.S. Contingency Response Airman looks at the flightline on Anderson Air Force Base, Guam during Mobility Guardian 23 on July 11, 2023. Contingency Response Airmen are responsible for rapidly deploying personnel and quickly establishing airbases around the globe. This capability allows U.S. forces, Allies and partners to be agile and respond to real world needs whenever and wherever necessary. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee Ann Darbasie)

