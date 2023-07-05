Strengthening partnerships in MG23

A French fighter rolls down the flightline on Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, July 11, 2023. This fighter was participating in Mobility Guardian 23, along with airframes from six other countries. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee Ann Darbasie)

