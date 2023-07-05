Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strengthening partnerships in MG23

    GUAM

    07.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    USAF pilots and maintainers assigned to Travis AFB walk past U.S. C-17s while preparing for flight operations at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam during Mobility Guardian 23 on July 11, 2023. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee Ann Darbasie)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Location: GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strengthening partnerships in MG23 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

