Strengthening partnerships in MG23

USAF pilots and maintainers assigned to Travis AFB walk past U.S. C-17s while preparing for flight operations at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam during Mobility Guardian 23 on July 11, 2023. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee Ann Darbasie)

