Strengthening partnerships in MG23

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Orr poses for a photo on the flightline in Andersen Air Force Base, Guam on July 11, 2023 during Mobility Guardian 23. Orr is part of the 321st Contingency Response Squadron, a unit responsible for rapidly deploying personnel and quickly establishing airbases around the globe. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. Allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee Ann Darbasie)

