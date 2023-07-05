Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strengthening partnerships in MG23 [Image 1 of 6]

    Strengthening partnerships in MG23

    GUAM

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    USAF pilots and maintainers assigned to Travis AFB prepare for flight operations at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam on July 11, 2023, during Mobility Guardian 23. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. Allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee Ann Darbasie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 00:01
    Photo ID: 7911376
    VIRIN: 230710-F-NB615-6134
    Resolution: 5216x3765
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strengthening partnerships in MG23 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Strengthening partnerships in MG23
    Strengthening partnerships in MG23
    Strengthening partnerships in MG23
    Strengthening partnerships in MG23
    Strengthening partnerships in MG23
    Strengthening partnerships in MG23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    Mobility Guardian 2023
    MG23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT