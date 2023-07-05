USAF pilots and maintainers assigned to Travis AFB prepare for flight operations at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam on July 11, 2023, during Mobility Guardian 23. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. Allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee Ann Darbasie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2023 Date Posted: 07.14.2023 00:01 Photo ID: 7911376 VIRIN: 230710-F-NB615-6134 Resolution: 5216x3765 Size: 1.75 MB Location: GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Strengthening partnerships in MG23 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.