Partner nations preform air drop

A U.S. C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 62nd Airlift Wing at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, flies over the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands during Exercise Mobility Guardian 23 on July 12, 2023. MG 23 will test the Air Force’s new Force Generation model and Agile Combat Employment concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sean Carnes)

