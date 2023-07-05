Partner nations preform air drop

Royal Australian Air Force Corporal Charlotte Roe, a C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster assigned to No. 36 Squadron RAAF at Base Amberley, Australia, left, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jason Livingston, a C-17 loadmaster assigned to the 16th Airlift Squadron at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, right, watch as a U.S. C-17 from the 62nd Airlift Wing at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, flies behind a RAAF C-17 from No. 36 Squadron over the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands during Exercise Mobility Guardian 23 on July 12, 2023. MG23 is an opportunity to train alongside our Allies and partners to demonstrate interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sean Carnes)

