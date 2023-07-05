Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partner nations preform air drop [Image 8 of 9]

    Partner nations preform air drop

    GUAM

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Royal Australian Air Force Corporal Charlotte Roe, a C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster assigned to No. 36 Squadron RAAF at Base Amberley, Australia, left, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jason Livingston, a C-17 loadmaster assigned to the 16th Airlift Squadron at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, right, watch as a U.S. C-17 from the 62nd Airlift Wing at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, flies behind a RAAF C-17 from No. 36 Squadron over the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands during Exercise Mobility Guardian 23 on July 12, 2023. MG23 is an opportunity to train alongside our Allies and partners to demonstrate interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sean Carnes)

