A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the Hawaiian Raptor Squadron comes in for a landing during exercise Cope Thunder 23-2 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, July 10, 2023. Exercises like CT 23-2 enhance capability and interoperability, while strengthening trust between like-minded nations to ensure the air, maritime, cyber, and space domains remain open to all nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Rebecca Abordo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2023 Date Posted: 07.13.2023 22:13 Photo ID: 7911242 VIRIN: 230710-F-GE108-1002 Resolution: 3285x1835 Size: 796.54 KB Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Raptors bring the thunder [Image 2 of 2], by 2nd Lt. Rebecca Abordo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.