    Raptors bring the thunder [Image 2 of 2]

    Raptors bring the thunder

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    07.10.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Rebecca Abordo 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the Hawaiian Raptor Squadron comes in for a landing during exercise Cope Thunder 23-2 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, July 10, 2023. Exercises like CT 23-2 enhance capability and interoperability, while strengthening trust between like-minded nations to ensure the air, maritime, cyber, and space domains remain open to all nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Rebecca Abordo)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    Cope Thunder PACAF PAF F-22

