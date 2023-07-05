Raptors bring the thunder

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the Hawaiian Raptor Squadron comes in for a landing during exercise Cope Thunder 23-2 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, July 10, 2023. Exercises like CT 23-2 enhance capability and interoperability, while strengthening trust between like-minded nations to ensure the air, maritime, cyber, and space domains remain open to all nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Rebecca Abordo)
|07.10.2023
|07.13.2023 22:13
|7911241
|230710-F-GE108-1001
|4781x2620
|1.58 MB
|CLARK AIR BASE, PH
|5
|0
