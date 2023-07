USS Essex Sailors Volunteer with United Through Reading

SAN DIEGO (July 10, 2023) Quartermaster 1st Class Jeric Andaya passes a box filled with books to Retail-Services Specialist Seaman Tirrell Billups, both assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), during a United Through Reading volunteer event at a storage facility in San Diego, July 10, 2023. Essex Sailors organized and packaged more than 500 books and toys during the volunteer event. United Through Reading is an organization that helps service members stay connected to their children during deployment and spread literacy through military homes throughout the nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar A. Dominquez)

