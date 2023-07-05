SAN DIEGO (July 10, 2023) Information Systems Technician 1st Class Omorose Fifott, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), and Samantha Hagan-Lingad, United Through Reading senior director of operations, sort through books during a volunteer event at a storage facility in San Diego, July 10, 2023. Essex Sailors organized and packaged more than 500 books and toys during the volunteer event. United Through Reading is an organization that helps service members stay connected to their children during deployment and spread literacy through military homes throughout the nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar A. Dominquez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2023 Date Posted: 07.13.2023 21:56 Photo ID: 7911230 VIRIN: 230708-N-DZ831-1126 Resolution: 5223x3482 Size: 1.12 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Essex Sailors Volunteer with United Through Reading [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Omar Dominquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.