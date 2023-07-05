Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Sailors Volunteer with United Through Reading [Image 4 of 10]

    USS Essex Sailors Volunteer with United Through Reading

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Omar Dominquez 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SAN DIEGO (July 10, 2023) Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) add stickers to books during a United Through Reading volunteer event at a storage facility in San Diego, July 10, 2023. Essex Sailors organized and packaged more than 500 books and toys during the volunteer event. United Through Reading is an organization that helps service members stay connected to their children during deployment and spread literacy through military homes throughout the nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar A. Dominquez)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 21:56
    VIRIN: 230708-N-DZ831-1072
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    DRYDOCK
    UNITED THROUGH READING
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    ESG3
    BAE

