USS Essex Sailors Volunteer with United Through Reading

SAN DIEGO (July 10, 2023) Samantha Hagan-Lingad, United Through Reading senior director of operations (left), explains instructions to Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during a volunteer event at a storage facility in San Diego, July 10, 2023. Essex Sailors organized and packaged more than 500 books and toys during the volunteer event. United Through Reading is an organization that helps service members stay connected to their children during deployment and spread literacy through military homes throughout the nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar A. Dominquez)

