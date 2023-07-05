KM23: Goldie River SWA Huts

U.S. Marines with Task Force Koa Moana 23 prepare a roof truss for a Southwest Asia (SWA) hut on Goldie River Training Camp, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, July 12, 2023. Task Force Koa Moana 23, composed of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ricardo Ramirez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.13.2023 21:48 Photo ID: 7911225 VIRIN: 230712-M-NB762-1061 Resolution: 3840x5760 Size: 16.19 MB Location: PORT MORESBY, PG Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0