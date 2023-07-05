U.S. Marines with Task Force Koa Moana 23 prepare a roof truss for a Southwest Asia (SWA) hut on Goldie River Training Camp, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, July 12, 2023. Task Force Koa Moana 23, composed of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ricardo Ramirez)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 21:48
|Photo ID:
|7911225
|VIRIN:
|230712-M-NB762-1061
|Resolution:
|3840x5760
|Size:
|16.19 MB
|Location:
|PORT MORESBY, PG
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KM23: Goldie River SWA Huts [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Ricardo Ramirez, identified by DVIDS
