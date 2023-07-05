Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KM23: Goldie River SWA Huts [Image 3 of 5]

    KM23: Goldie River SWA Huts

    PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ricardo Ramirez 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Abigail Foster, a native of Mobile, Alabama, and a combat engineer with Task Force Koa Moana 23, measures wood to create a roof truss for a Southwest Asia (SWA) hut on Goldie River Training Camp, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, July 12, 2023. Task Force Koa Moana 23, composed of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ricardo Ramirez)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 21:49
    VIRIN: 230712-M-NB762-1045
    Location: PORT MORESBY, PG 
    Hometown: MOBILE, AL, US
    1st MLG
    SWA Huts
    PNG
    KM23
    IMEF24

