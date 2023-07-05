Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KM23: Goldie River SWA Huts [Image 2 of 5]

    KM23: Goldie River SWA Huts

    PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ricardo Ramirez 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Task Force Koa Moana 23 prepare plywood for the walls of a Southwest Asia (SWA) hut on Goldie River Training Camp, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, July 12, 2023. Task Force Koa Moana 23, composed of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ricardo Ramirez)

    This work, KM23: Goldie River SWA Huts [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Ricardo Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

