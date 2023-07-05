Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF, JASDF Launch F-35s ISO NE23-2 [Image 7 of 8]

    USAF, JASDF Launch F-35s ISO NE23-2

    HYAKURI AIR BASE, JAPAN

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres-Chardon 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Japan Air Self-Defense Force Staff Sgt. Yohei Mogi, 7th Wing fuel distribution technician, completes a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, refuel during exercise Northern Edge 23-2 at Hyakuri Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2023. Northern Edge 23-2 provides the opportunity for multinational partners to work together and increase coordination in support of mutual interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres Chardón)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 21:25
    Photo ID: 7911175
    VIRIN: 230711-F-KG439-1011
    Resolution: 4845x3225
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: HYAKURI AIR BASE, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF, JASDF Launch F-35s ISO NE23-2 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Juan Torres-Chardon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAF, JASDF Launch F-35s ISO NE23-2
    USAF, JASDF Launch F-35s ISO NE23-2
    USAF, JASDF Launch F-35s ISO NE23-2
    USAF, JASDF Launch F-35s ISO NE23-2
    USAF, JASDF Launch F-35s ISO NE23-2
    USAF, JASDF Launch F-35s ISO NE23-2
    USAF, JASDF Launch F-35s ISO NE23-2
    USAF, JASDF Launch F-35s ISO NE23-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Integration
    USINDOPACOM
    INDOPACOM
    Northern Edge 23-2
    NE 23-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT