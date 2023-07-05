USAF, JASDF Launch F-35s ISO NE23-2

Japan Air Self-Defense Force Staff Sgt. Yohei Mogi, 7th Wing fuel distribution technician, completes a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, refuel during exercise Northern Edge 23-2 at Hyakuri Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2023. Northern Edge 23-2 provides the opportunity for multinational partners to work together and increase coordination in support of mutual interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres Chardón)

Date Taken: 07.11.2023
Location: HYAKURI AIR BASE, JP