A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, takes off in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Hyakuri Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2023. Northern Edge 23-2 provides a unique opportunity for the joint, multinational participants to hone current and test future applications of defense capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres Chardón)
|07.11.2023
|07.13.2023 21:25
|7911174
|230711-F-KG439-1010
|7296x4864
|851.2 KB
|HYAKURI AIR BASE, JP
|2
|0
This work, USAF, JASDF Launch F-35s ISO NE23-2 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Juan Torres-Chardon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
