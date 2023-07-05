U.S. Space Force Col. Robert Long, outgoing Space Launch Delta 30 commander, passes the Space Launch Delta 30 flag to U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Michael Guetlein, Space Systems Command commander, during the Space Launch Delta 30 change of command ceremony on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 13, 2023. U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker assumed command of SLD 30, taking Col. Long's place as the new commander. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

