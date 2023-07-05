Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Launch Delta 30 Change of Command [Image 5 of 6]

    Space Launch Delta 30 Change of Command

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Michael Guetlein, Space Systems Command commander, gives opening remarks during the Space Launch Delta 30 change of command ceremony on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 13, 2023. U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker assumed command of SLD 30, taking U.S. Space Force Col. Robert Long's place as the new commander. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

    This work, Space Launch Delta 30 Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air Force
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    SLD 30
    Space Launch Delta 30

