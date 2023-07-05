KM23: Goldie River SWA Huts

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Shane Stoltenberg, a native of Ravenna, Nebraska and a landing support specialist with Task Force Koa Moana 23, screws in a roof truss for a Southwest Asia (SWA) hut on Goldie River Training Camp, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, July 13, 2023. Task Force Koa Moana 23, composed of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)

