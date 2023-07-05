Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KM23: Goldie River SWA Huts [Image 8 of 9]

    KM23: Goldie River SWA Huts

    PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney White 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Shane Stoltenberg, a native of Ravenna, Nebraska and a landing support specialist with Task Force Koa Moana 23, screws in a roof truss for a Southwest Asia (SWA) hut on Goldie River Training Camp, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, July 13, 2023. Task Force Koa Moana 23, composed of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 19:33
    VIRIN: 230713-M-HG547-1007
    Location: PORT MORESBY, PG 
    Hometown: RAVENNA, NE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KM23: Goldie River SWA Huts [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Courtney White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st MLG
    I MEF
    Papua New Guinea
    PNG
    Koa Moana
    KM23

