U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Shane Stoltenberg, a native of Ravenna, Nebraska and a landing support specialist with Task Force Koa Moana 23, installs a roof truss for a Southwest Asia (SWA) hut on Goldie River Training Camp, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, July 13, 2023. Task Force Koa Moana 23, composed of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 19:36
|Photo ID:
|7910955
|VIRIN:
|230713-M-HG547-1008
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|PORT MORESBY, PG
|Hometown:
|RAVENNA, NE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KM23: Goldie River SWA Huts [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Courtney White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
