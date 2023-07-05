Command Sgt. Maj. William A. Justice Relinquishment of Responsibilities Ceremony

Command Sgt. Maj. Justice salutes the nations colors during his Relinquishment of Responsibilities Ceremony on Fort Cavazos on 13 July 23 at the First Army Division West Headquarters.
Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 17:50
VIRIN:
Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
