Command Sgt. Maj. William A. Justice Relinquishment of Responsibilities Ceremony

Command Sgt. Maj. Justice gives his final farewells and thanks to the team and members of First Army Division West during his Relinquishment of Responsibilities Ceremony on Fort Cavazos on 13 July 23 at the First Army Division West Headquarters.

