    Gastronomic Fair During UNITAS LXIV

    CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mitchell Meppelink 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA (July 12, 2023) U.S. Marines and Partner Nation Sailors pose for a photo during a gastronomic event at Colombian Base Naval Logistica ARC "Bolivar" during UNITAS LXIV, July 12, 2023. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Colombia, it brings together multinational forces from 20 partner nations, including 26 warships/vessels, three submarines, 25 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter) and approximately 7,000 people. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface, and submarine systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mitch Meppelink)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 17:45
    Photo ID: 7910741
    VIRIN: 230712-N-RL853-3560
    Resolution: 4265x2611
    Size: 6.24 MB
    Location: CARTAGENA, CO 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gastronomic Fair During UNITAS LXIV, by PO1 Mitchell Meppelink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PARTNER NATIONS
    USNAVSOUTH/U.S. 4th Fleet
    UNITAS LXIV
    UNITAS 2023

