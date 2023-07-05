Gastronomic Fair During UNITAS LXIV

CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA (July 12, 2023) U.S. Sailors and Partner Nation Sailors pose for a photo during a gastronomic event at Colombian Base Naval Logistica ARC "Bolivar" during UNITAS LXIV, July 12, 2023. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Colombia, it brings together multinational forces from 20 partner nations, including 26 warships/vessels, three submarines, 25 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter) and approximately 7,000 people. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface, and submarine systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mitch Meppelink)

