    The Field of the Future: 25th ID Demos New PEO Soldier Operational Kit [Image 7 of 7]

    The Field of the Future: 25th ID Demos New PEO Soldier Operational Kit

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Pvt. Jeremiah James, an indirect fire infantryman assigned to 2nd Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, observes a Squad Designated Marksman Rifle (SDMR) during a Program Executive Office portfolio overview/demo, July 12, 2023, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The event was held for 25th Inf. Div. Soldiers to gain a better understanding of products that are being developed by PEO Soldier and fielded to the force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 18:15
    Photo ID: 7910730
    VIRIN: 230712-A-QT274-5521
    Resolution: 1552x1194
    Size: 371.64 KB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Field of the Future: 25th ID Demos New PEO Soldier Operational Kit [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    Tropic Lightning
    25ID
    Strike Hard

