    The Field of the Future: 25th ID Demos New PEO Soldier Operational Kit [Image 6 of 7]

    The Field of the Future: 25th ID Demos New PEO Soldier Operational Kit

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, observe a Next-Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW) Machine Gun with fire control during a Program Executive Office Soldier Operational Kit demonstration, July 11, 2023, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The NGSW Automatic Rifle is a light machine gun-style weapon designed to be suppressed and comes with a quick detach suppressor optimized for the system to deliver reduction in both sound and visible flash signatures with a decrease in the low of gases back to the receiver. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 18:15
    Location: HI, US
    This work, The Field of the Future: 25th ID Demos New PEO Soldier Operational Kit [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th Infantry Division
    Tropic Lightning
    25ID
    Strike Hard

