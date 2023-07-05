U.S. Army Spc. Kawsoe Paw, an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conducts a squad-level operational kit analysis layout during a Program Executive Office Solider town hall and discussion, July 12, 2023, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Layouts were conducted for PEO Soldier representatives to survey Soldier’s equipment and discuss ways to improve future equipment for certain terrain environments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.13.2023 18:15 Photo ID: 7910726 VIRIN: 230712-A-QT274-5364 Resolution: 6123x3793 Size: 2.74 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Field of the Future: 25th ID Demos New PEO Soldier Operational Kit [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.