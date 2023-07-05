Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Field of the Future: 25th ID Demos New PEO Soldier Operational Kit [Image 5 of 7]

    The Field of the Future: 25th ID Demos New PEO Soldier Operational Kit

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Spc. Kawsoe Paw, an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conducts a squad-level operational kit analysis layout during a Program Executive Office Solider town hall and discussion, July 12, 2023, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Layouts were conducted for PEO Soldier representatives to survey Soldier’s equipment and discuss ways to improve future equipment for certain terrain environments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 18:15
    Photo ID: 7910726
    VIRIN: 230712-A-QT274-5364
    Location: HI, US
    This work, The Field of the Future: 25th ID Demos New PEO Soldier Operational Kit [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The Field of the Future: 25th ID Demos New PEO Soldier Operational Kit

    25th Infantry Division
    Tropic Lightning
    25ID
    Strike Hard

