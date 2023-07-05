Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Field of the Future: 25th ID Demos New PEO Soldier Operational Kit [Image 4 of 7]

    The Field of the Future: 25th ID Demos New PEO Soldier Operational Kit

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Ryan Becker, the Program Executive Office Soldier senior enlisted advisor for Project Manager Soldier Warrior, speaks to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Soldiers about the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) headset, July 11, 2023, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The headset features a lower profile heads-up display with distributed counterweight for improved user interface and comfort. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley)

    This work, The Field of the Future: 25th ID Demos New PEO Soldier Operational Kit [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

