The Field of the Future: 25th ID Demos New PEO Soldier Operational Kit

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Ryan Becker, the Program Executive Office Soldier senior enlisted advisor for Project Manager Soldier Warrior, speaks to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Soldiers about the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) headset, July 11, 2023, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The headset features a lower profile heads-up display with distributed counterweight for improved user interface and comfort. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley)

