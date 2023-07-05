U.S. Army Master Sgt. Ryan Becker, the Program Executive Office Soldier senior enlisted advisor for Project Manager Soldier Warrior, speaks to a 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Soldier about the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) headset, July 11, 2023, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The headset features a lower profile heads-up display with distributed counterweight for improved user interface and comfort. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 18:15
|Photo ID:
|7910715
|VIRIN:
|230711-A-QT274-5251
|Resolution:
|4954x4452
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Field of the Future: 25th ID Demos New PEO Soldier Operational Kit [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Field of the Future: 25th ID Demos New PEO Soldier Operational Kit
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT