The Field of the Future: 25th ID Demos New PEO Soldier Operational Kit

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Ryan Becker, the Program Executive Office Soldier senior enlisted advisor for Project Manager Soldier Warrior, speaks to a 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Soldier about the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) headset, July 11, 2023, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The headset features a lower profile heads-up display with distributed counterweight for improved user interface and comfort. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley)

