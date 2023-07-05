Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sgt. Maj. William A. Justice Relinquishment of Responsibilities Ceremony [Image 2 of 6]

    Command Sgt. Maj. William A. Justice Relinquishment of Responsibilities Ceremony

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Edwin Pierce 

    Division West, First Army

    Maj. Gen. Joseph A. Edwards and Command Sgt. Maj. William A. Justice, Command team for First Army Division West stand ready to start the Relinquishment of Responsibilities Ceremony on Fort Cavazos on 13 July 23 at the First Army Division West Headquarters.

