    The Field of the Future: 25th ID Demos New PEO Soldier Operational Kit [Image 1 of 7]

    The Field of the Future: 25th ID Demos New PEO Soldier Operational Kit

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley 

    25th Infantry Division   

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, observes a Next-Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW) Machine Gun with fire control during a Program Executive Office Soldier Operational Kit demonstration, July 11, 2023, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The NGSW Automatic Rifle is a light machine gun-style weapon designed to be suppressed and comes with a quick detach suppressor optimized for the system to deliver reduction in both sound and visible flash signatures with a decrease in the low of gases back to the receiver. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 18:15
    Photo ID: 7910701
    VIRIN: 230711-A-QT274-5025
    Resolution: 3523x6329
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Field of the Future: 25th ID Demos New PEO Soldier Operational Kit [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    Tropic Lightning
    25ID
    Strike Hard

