A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, observes a Next-Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW) Machine Gun with fire control during a Program Executive Office Soldier Operational Kit demonstration, July 11, 2023, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The NGSW Automatic Rifle is a light machine gun-style weapon designed to be suppressed and comes with a quick detach suppressor optimized for the system to deliver reduction in both sound and visible flash signatures with a decrease in the low of gases back to the receiver. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Date Posted: 07.13.2023 18:15 Photo ID: 7910701 VIRIN: 230711-A-QT274-5025 Resolution: 3523x6329 Size: 2.75 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Field of the Future: 25th ID Demos New PEO Soldier Operational Kit [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.