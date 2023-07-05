OICC Florence welcomes new commander during change of command ceremony

Rear Adm. Lore Aguayo, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Atlantic, and U.S. Fleet Forces Civil Engineer, (right) addresses the audience during the Officer in Charge of Construction Florence (OICC Florence) change of command ceremony aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C. on July 13, 2023. Capt. David Jayne (center) received command of from Capt. James Brown (left) during the ceremony.

