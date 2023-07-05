Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OICC Florence welcomes new commander during change of command ceremony

    OICC Florence welcomes new commander during change of command ceremony

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Ashley Snipes 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Officer in Charge of Construction Florence

    Rear Adm. Lore Aguayo, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Atlantic, and U.S. Fleet Forces Civil Engineer, (right) addresses the audience during the Officer in Charge of Construction Florence (OICC Florence) change of command ceremony aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C. on July 13, 2023. Capt. David Jayne (center) received command of from Capt. James Brown (left) during the ceremony.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 16:32
    Photo ID: 7910570
    VIRIN: 230713-N-YL499-1001
    Resolution: 2788x2230
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Hometown: HAVELOCK, NC, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OICC Florence welcomes new commander during change of command ceremony, by Ashley Snipes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    OICC Florence welcomes new commander during change of command ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    MCIEAST
    Change of Command
    NAVFAC Atlantic
    Hurricane Florence
    OICC Florence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT