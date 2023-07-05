U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Abbott, a horizontal construction engineer assigned to the Virginia Army National Guard, representing Region II, fires on the zeroing range at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska on July 12, 2023. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tori Miller)
|07.12.2023
|07.13.2023 16:37
|7910541
|230712-A-FQ805-9782
|6720x4480
|4.55 MB
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|WELLS, NY, US
|3
|0
This work, Zeroing Range [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Tori Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
