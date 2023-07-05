U.S. Army Spc. Bret Williams, a carpentry and masonry specialist assigned to the West Virginia Army National Guard, representing Region II, fires on the zeroing range at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska on July 12, 2023. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tori Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.13.2023 16:38 Photo ID: 7910539 VIRIN: 230712-A-FQ805-9773 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.15 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Hometown: MARTINSBURG, WV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Zeroing Range [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Tori Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.