    Weapons Prep

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tori Miller 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    An NCO prepares his M4 for the zeroing range during the Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska on July 12, 2023. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tori Miller)

