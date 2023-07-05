Soldiers with the U.S. Army Drill Team, part of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4th Battalion, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), stand in formation prior to taking the field during a “Twilight Tattoo” performance at Fort Myer, Virginia, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. “Twilight Tattoo” tells the history of the U.S. Army through the stories of its soldiers and features performances by the U.S. Army Band (Pershing’s Own), and the Old Guard, including the Fife and Drum Corps and the Drill Team. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2022 Date Posted: 07.13.2023 16:07 Photo ID: 7910521 VIRIN: 230712-A-WU705-1221 Resolution: 5976x3984 Size: 0 B Location: FORT MYER, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 230712-A-WU705-1221 [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.