    230712-A-WU705-9668 [Image 8 of 11]

    230712-A-WU705-9668

    FORT MYER, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    National Guard Bureau

    Soldiers with the U.S. Army Drill Team, part of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4th Battalion, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), perform during a “Twilight Tattoo” at Fort Myer, Virginia, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. “Twilight Tattoo” tells the history of the U.S. Army through the stories of its soldiers and features performances by the U.S. Army Band (Pershing’s Own), and the Old Guard, including the Fife and Drum Corps and the Drill Team. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 16:07
    Photo ID: 7910519
    VIRIN: 230712-A-WU705-9668
    Resolution: 5976x3984
    Size: 0 B
    Location: FORT MYER, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230712-A-WU705-9668 [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

