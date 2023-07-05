Chief Warrant Officer 5 Brian Searcy the command chief warrant officer of the Army National Guard, applauds during the Military District of Washington's "Twilight Tattoo" at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Twilight Tattoo tells the history of the U.S. Army through its soldiers – including a vignette on the World War I service of the “Harlem Hellfighters” of the 369th Infantry Regiment, New York Army National Guard and the World War II service of Col. Van Barfoot, who earned the Medal of Honor serving with 45th Infantry Division, Oklahoma National Guard.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)(Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2022 Date Posted: 07.13.2023 16:07 Photo ID: 7910515 VIRIN: 230712-A-WU705-9519 Resolution: 3200x2128 Size: 0 B Location: JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Twilight Tattoo [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.