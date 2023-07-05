Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Twilight Tattoo [Image 5 of 11]

    Twilight Tattoo

    JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    National Guard Bureau

    Chief Warrant Officer 5 Brian Searcy the command chief warrant officer of the Army National Guard, applauds during the Military District of Washington's "Twilight Tattoo" at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Twilight Tattoo tells the history of the U.S. Army through its soldiers – including a vignette on the World War I service of the “Harlem Hellfighters” of the 369th Infantry Regiment, New York Army National Guard and the World War II service of Col. Van Barfoot, who earned the Medal of Honor serving with 45th Infantry Division, Oklahoma National Guard.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)(Released)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 16:07
    Location: JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VA, US 
    Twilight Tattoo
    TAGS

    army national guard, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, the old guard, twilight tattoo

