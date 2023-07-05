Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BATAAN CONDUCTS WELL DECK OPERATIONS

    NORFOLK, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 10, 2023) Landing craft utility 1653, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 2, approaches the well deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) to onload cargo for a regularly scheduled deployment. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Jones)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 10:41
    Photo ID: 7909331
    VIRIN: 230710-N-AB188-1006
    Resolution: 5426x3617
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, AL, US
    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    Deck Department
    Wasp-Class
    LHD 5: Big 5

