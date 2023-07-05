BATAAN CONDUCTS WELL DECK OPERATIONS

ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 10, 2023) Landing craft utility 1653, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 2, approaches the well deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) to onload cargo for a regularly scheduled deployment. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Jones)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 10:41
|Photo ID:
|7909331
|VIRIN:
|230710-N-AB188-1006
|Resolution:
|5426x3617
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
