Fort Eustis Firefighters Stay Prepared at All Times

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Army Firefighters assigned to the 733d Civil Engineering Squadron fire department carry a wounded passenger from the simulated aircraft crash exercise on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 11, 2023. From the time of the reported incident, it took the first responders minutes to arrive and assess the needs of the exercise role players. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)

