    Fort Eustis Firefighters Stay Prepared at All Times [Image 4 of 4]

    Fort Eustis Firefighters Stay Prepared at All Times

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Army Firefighters assigned to the 733d Civil Engineering Squadron fire department carry a wounded passenger from the simulated aircraft crash exercise on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 11, 2023. From the time of the reported incident, it took the first responders minutes to arrive and assess the needs of the exercise role players. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 09:05
    Photo ID: 7908977
    VIRIN: 230711-F-ES095-1005
    Resolution: 5701x4006
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Eustis Firefighters Stay Prepared at All Times [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Adisen Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fire
    Medical
    Fort Eustis
    Exercise
    Firefighters
    JBLE

