Fort Eustis Firefighters Stay Prepared at All Times

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Jason Winters, 733d Civil Engineer Squadron fire department lieutenant, rushes to extinguish a simulated fire during an aircraft crash exercise on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 11, 2023. The firefighters played an essential role in the exercise as they worked to extinguish the simulated fire while triaging the impacted passengers on the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)

