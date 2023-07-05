Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Eustis Firefighters Stay Prepared at All Times [Image 1 of 4]

    Fort Eustis Firefighters Stay Prepared at All Times

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Jason Winters, 733d Civil Engineer Squadron fire department lieutenant, prepares to extinguish a simulated fire during an aircraft crash exercise on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 11, 2023. The exercise involved a simulated helicopter crash, with one injury and one casualty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)

    This work, Fort Eustis Firefighters Stay Prepared at All Times [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Adisen Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

