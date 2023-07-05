JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Jason Winters, 733d Civil Engineer Squadron fire department lieutenant, prepares to extinguish a simulated fire during an aircraft crash exercise on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 11, 2023. The exercise involved a simulated helicopter crash, with one injury and one casualty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 09:05
|Photo ID:
|7908967
|VIRIN:
|230711-F-ES095-1001
|Resolution:
|3042x3583
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Eustis Firefighters Stay Prepared at All Times [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Adisen Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
